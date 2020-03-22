Two Cedar Springs residents were taken to the hospital after crashing into the median on I-96 in Ottawa County.
On Sunday, March 22 at 10:52 a.m. Ottawa County deputies were dispatched to a crash on eastbound I-96 east of the Ironwood off ramp.
Deputies said the investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle lost control, went off the median side of the road, and struck the cement barrier.
Both the driver and the passenger were taken to Spectrum Downtown for treatment.
There is no further information at this time.
