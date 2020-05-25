Two people were injured after a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle Sunday afternoon.
It happened about 2:20 p.m. on Sanilac Road near Town Line Road in Sanilac County's Elmer Township.
The investigation determined a 2009 Harley Davidson, which was being driven by a 42-year-old man from Kimball, was traveling westbound when he attempted to pass a vehicle that was slowing to make a left turn into a private driveway, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
The driver of the motorcycle did not realize the vehicle was turning and attempted to stop, but crashed into the front driver's side of the 2001 Lincoln Town Car, the sheriff's office said.
The driver of the motorcycle and his 42-year-old female passenger were ejected during the crash.
They were both transported to McKenzie Hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries are unknown.
The sheriff's office said neither occupants of the motorcycle were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
