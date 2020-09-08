Two people were injured in a fiery crash in Clare County on Sept. 4.
It happened about 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Beaverton Road and Bailey Lake Avenue in Sheridan Township.
The crash involved two vehicles and one of the vehicles had caught on fire.
A bystander used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire before police got to the scene, the Clare County Sheriff's Office said.
The second vehicle was a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the truck, 72-year-old Garrett Wojton, was trapped in the vehicle.
The Clare Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life to free Wojton, the sheriff's office said.
He was transported to a nearby emergency room for non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation determined Wojton was traveling southbound on Bailey Lake Avenue when he disregarded the stop sign for Beaverton Road, the sheriff's office said.
Wojton drove through the intersection and a 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by 18-year-old Bredon Madsen, crashed into the side of the truck, the sheriff's office said.
Madsen sustained minor injuries.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.