Two people were injured in a crash in Sanilac County's Moore Township on Friday.
It happened about 9:10 a.m. at Ubly and Sanilac Road.
A 19-year-old woman was driving a 1998 Ford when she stopped on Ubly Road at Sanilac Road. She then pulled into the path of a 2000 Dodge that was driven by a 56-year-old Snover man, the Sanilac County Sheriff's office.
The woman and her 16-year-old passenger were injured in the crash and transported to McKenzie Hospital for treatment.
The Snover man was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.