Two people were injured in a crash in Tuscola County on Wednesday, March 10.
It happened about 4 p.m. on Mayville Road near Kingston Road. Two vehicles were involved, according to Michigan State Police.
A 58-year-old Clifford woman and a 20-year-old Caro man were taken to a local medical care facility for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. They have since been released.
The road near the crash was shut down for a period while crews investigated. The crash remains under investigation.
