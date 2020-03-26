Two kayakers were rescued after overturning in the water at North Lake in Tuscola County.
Deputies said first responders were called to the area on March 25 at around 3:16 p.m. after 911 received a report of two kayakers who had overturned.
When officials arrived, they found someone had been able to take a canoe and pull the two 30-year-olds, who were not wearing life jackets, to shore.
The two people, who didn’t live in the area, refused treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.