Two people are dead, another two critically injured, and a driver behind bars after an early morning crash.
Genesee Township Police were called to the corner of Branch and Carpenter at around 12:30 a.m. on August 23.
Officers said when they arrived they found two people dead in the vehicle and two others hurt. Investigators said the driver, a man, had run off.
He was later taken into custody in Flint, according to officers. He was treated for minor injuries and is now in the Genesee County Jail.
Investigators said the vehicle hit a utility pole, and a tree, killing two people who were sitting in the backseat, and critically injuring another.
The names of those injured and killed have not yet been released.
If you have any information, call the Genesee Township Police Department at 810-640-2000.
