Two people died in a three-vehicle crash.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of E. Peck Road and Babcock Road in Lexington Township at around 4 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Investigators said that a 46-year-old man from Lynn Township was eastbound on Peck when his Ford Transit Work van hit the back of a Jeep Compass that was stopped on E. Peck Road trying to turn left.
After being hit, the Jeep Compass went into the westbound lane of Peck Road where it was hit by a westbound Hummer H3, driven by a 17-year-old man from Croswell, deputies reported.
The Jeep Compass was driven by a 72-year-old man from Lexington and had a 70-year-old woman, also from Lexington, as a passenger. Deputies said the driver was thrown from the vehicle and passed away. His 70-year-old passenger also died.
The other drivers were checked for their injuries.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors, and the investigation is ongoing.
