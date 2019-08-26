Michigan State Police are investigating a double fatal crash in Bay County.
Troopers were called to M-13 and Anderson Road at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 25.
Investigators believe a vehicle traveling southbound was turning east onto Anderson Road when it turned into the path of a northbound vehicle.
Both the driver and passenger in the eastbound vehicle were killed as a result, according to MSP Lt. David Kaiser.
The driver is a 43-year-old man from Linwood. His passenger is a 59-year-old woman from Bay City. Their names have not yet been released.
The driver and passenger of the northbound vehicle had minor injuries.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, according to MSP.
