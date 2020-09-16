Two students have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Lake Fenton Community School District.
According to Superintendent Julie Williams, a Lake Fenton High School student and a Torrey Hill Intermediate School student both tested positive.
Williams said they have been working with the Genesee County Health Department all day. She said they have completed contact tracing and families have been notified.
Due to social distancing in classrooms, Williams said only one other student was identified as a possible close contact in the school setting.
There have been other close contacts identified but they were through the students' involvement in school sports and other youth sports.
Williams said they are continuing to work with the health department to ensure they are doing everything to protect students and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.