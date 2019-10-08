Two lanes of I-75 have re-opened after being closed for a rollover crash.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the crash on northbound I-75 between the 150 and 151 mile marker in Saginaw County at around 9:40 a.m.
All northbound lanes were closed for a short time, but now the middle and left lanes have re-opened.
The right land and shoulder are still closed.
Michigan State Police, Buena Vista and Bridgeport Fire responded to the scene.
It is unclear how many people were involved or what their conditions are.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.