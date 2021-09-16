Two young girls from Lansing have been found safe after their disappearance set off an amber alert Thursday night.
Police were searching for three-year-old Lillianna and four-year-old Zymani Reynolds, who were taken from the scene of a deadly shooting.
The Lansing Police Department says officers arrived on scene at the home on West Michigan Avenue around 5:30pm last night. They found a 46-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman shot to death. A 6-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital. He is listed in stable condition.
The two girls were reportedly traveling with 23-year-old Brion James Reynolds and 21-year-old Gavin Anspach. Police say Anspach was arrested, but Reynolds remains on the loose. He is considered armed and dangerous.
