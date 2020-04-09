Two residents of a nursing home have passed away due to COVID-19 and two employees were diagnosed with the virus.
The Lapeer County Health Department said one resident at the Villages of Lapeer Nursing & Rehabilitation passed away on Monday, April 6 and died the following day.
Two workers also tested positive for coronavirus, the health department said.
The health department gave the facility additional guidance for testing residents and staff who show symptoms, provided some PPE, and reinforced other COVID-19 information.
According to the health department, the nursing home immediately tested symptomatic patients and a number of patients have tested positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.