Little Miss Flint, Mari Copeny, and Pack Your Back are looking for help to bring a “red carpet” experience to kids in Flint.
Similar to the Black Panther Challenge and other movie screenings Copeny plans to host a screening of the live action Lion King film.
“I want to bring the magic of Disney to Flint Kids once again,” she said, “And in true “Mari” tradition put a little twist to it.”
Copney, who is known for helping out with school supplies, bicycles and water distributions, set up a Go-Fund-Me to collect donations for what is being called The Lion King Challenge.
A date for the event hasn’t been announced yet, but Copney said the plan is to bring a little bit of Hollywood to Flint for the screening. She also plans to give every child a copy of the book “The Lion King,” and a collectible toy.
“Most black kids don’t get to see themselves as the hero in the movies,” said Copney, adding, the screening events are a way for Flint kids “to be able to see themselves represented on the screen as heroes.
Copney has a goal of $15,000 for this challenge. For more click here.
