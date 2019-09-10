Two Mid-Michigan fire departments have received thousands of dollars in federal grants to upgrade equipment and protect firefighters.
Congressman Dan Kildee announced that the Flushing Fire Department will get $274,472 and the Saginaw Fire Department will receive $70,472.
The federal grant is through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, and will help to replace old firefighting equipment, including air tanks.
“I am proud to announce these federal grants for local fire departments to promote public safety. The men and women at the Flushing and Saginaw Fire Departments work every day to keep our communities safe, and it is important that they have the necessary protective equipment to keep them safe. These federal grants will help our local fire departments remain prepared to respond to emergencies. I look forward to continuing to work with our first responders to promote public safety,” said Congressman Kildee.
