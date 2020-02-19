Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist signed two new bills into law that puts more regulations on the sale of marijuana.
The first bill requires the Marijuana Regulatory Agency to include a warning on marijuana packaging for women that are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or breastfeeding.
The second bill requires the MRA to establish informational standards for pamphlets, and all marijuana establishments to make a pamphlet available to every patron at the time of sale that includes safety information related to marijuana use by minors.
The pamphlets are also required to list the poison control hotline.
The bills were signed into law on Feb. 19.
