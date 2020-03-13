Two men have been arraigned for charges of breaking and entering and two juveniles have submitted paperwork review after a break-in at an AT&T store in Union Township.
Deputies were dispatched to an alarm at the store just after 2:30 a.m. on March 11. When deputies arrived, they discovered that the front door had been broken into and that several display cases were broken open and items were missing.
The store manager confirmed that multiple iPads, smart watches, phones and other devices were missing, according to police.
As deputies continued to process the scene, they were notified by Central Dispatch that Midland County Sheriff's Office had been in a pursuit with a vehicle that had crashed, and four occupants had fled on foot, police say.
Police say the vehicle in question had been reported stolen in the Grand Rapids area and items that matched what had been stolen from the AT&T store.
The two suspects were were brought back to the Isabella County for detectives to interview.
Later that morning, police say the two other men had been located after trying to find a ride back to Grand Rapids. The two men had stolen items in their pockets from the store break-in at the time they were arrested in Midland County.
During the interviews of the four men, police say detectives were able to obtain confirmation that they had broke into the store.
Police say it was discovered that the men may have been involved in other break-ins and smash-and-grab crimes in the Fremont and Kent County area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.