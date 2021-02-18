Two Huron County men were arrested after a three-month long drug investigation.
Beecher John-Ray Dheel, 31, of Elkton, and Bray Vantifflin, 28, of Bad Axe, were taken into custody at 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 11. Members from the Huron County Drug Task Force were assisted by patrol officers from the Bad Axe Police Department in the arrest.
The arrests were the result of a three-month long investigation into the delivery of methamphetamine in Huron County, Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.
Investigators seized suspected meth and prescription pills, counterfeit money, a scale, packaging material, paraphernalia, more than $400 in cash, and a 2010 Ford Fusion.
Dheel and Vantifflin are both facing delivery of meth charges. They remain lodged in the Huron County Jail. More charges are possible, Hanson said.
