Two men were arrested after about 50 packages were stolen from homes throughout Union Township.
After posting an image of one of the men on Facebook, the sheriff’s office said they were able to identify the thief within an hour.
“You can tell by the things we took in that they were gifts. They were gifts for family members to put under a Christmas tree and give to a family member on Christmas morning,” said Isabella County Sheriff Michael.
Carter Roestel and David Israel are two 18-year-olds arrested for stealing packages off porches in Union Township.
Both of them bonded out.
The other three accused of being involved have not yet been charged.
“There was a truck that was seen in the video and then the person was pretty good image of the person,” Main said.
The sheriff’s department was able to catch the porch thieves by utilizing footage from a doorbell camera that shows a clear image of the person standing in front of it.
“We were able to take that and put that up on our Facebook page and within just minutes we started getting a lot of tips coming in and it didn’t take the investigators the detectives long to figure out exactly who it was,” Main said.
With that information, deputies searched a local home where they found around 50 stolen packages.
