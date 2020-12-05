Two men were arrested after being found dragging a gas pump handle and hose down the street.
Around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Michigan State Police Troopers were called to US-127 near Emery Road in Roscommon Township.
They stopped a driver that was dragging a a gas pump and hose from the vehicle.
The trooper asked the driver, a 42-year-old Gladwin man, if he forgot anything while at the gas station and he said he didn't believe so.
The trooper performed a field sobriety test and placed the driver under arrest.
Methamphetamines were found on the man and in the vehicle. The passenger, a 22-year-old man from St. Helen, also had methamphetamine on him.
The two men were arrested and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail on multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, driving while license suspended and operating while intoxicated.
Troopers took the handle and broken hose back to the gas station.
