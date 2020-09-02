Two men have been charged after reports of shots being fire in Clare County.
On Aug. 28 around 10:30 p.m. Clare county Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the area of Old State and Surrey roads in Surrey Township.
Clare County Central Dispatch had received a report that shots were fired in the area. It’s unclear to deputies if the shots were fired at a particular house or not.
Deputies found the green Toyota RAV that was allegedly involved in the incident and tried to make a traffic stop when the driver fled.
The vehicle was found later that day and 24-year-old Justin Brian Baker and 21-year-old Connor McFalls, both from Lake, were arrested.
The handgun believed to have been used was also found.
McFalls was charged with weapons-discharge from vehicle and weapons-carrying concealed.
He was arraigned Tuesday and bond was set a $60,000 cash or surety.
Baker was charged with aiding and abetting weapons discharge from a vehicle, two counts of flee and elude fourth degree and possession of methamphetamine as a habitual offender fourth.
His bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety.
Both remain lodged in the Clare County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.