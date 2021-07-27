Two men have been arrested following a fatal shooting in Flint.
Nehemiah Pea, 20, and Stanley Fells, 22, were arrested for the shooting death of 27-year-old Demarcus Walker.
Walker was killed about 11:30 p.m. on July 14 in the 100 block of Hobson in the city of Flint. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pea has been charged with first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm.
Fells has been charged with first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm.
If you have any information on this case, contact Det. Bieganski at 810-237-6922.
