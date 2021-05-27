Two Michigan men were arrested for human trafficking a minor.
Eric Michael Boylan, 45, of Perry, and Jeffrey Lynn Funsch, 59, of Vestaburg, were arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to the human trafficking and sexual assault of a 14-year-old Owosso girl.
The two suspects were arraigned on May 25.
Boylan, who is a registered sex offender, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing personal injury, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity.
Funsch was charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity and accosting a child for immoral purposes.
A medical professional tipped police off to the case.
If you believe you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call 911, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ hotline at 1-877-277-2585, or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
