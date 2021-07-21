Two men have been arrested for the death of a 39-year-old Farwell man.
Brian Richard Leszcz, 39, of Farwell, was killed about 8 p.m. on July 20 near the 7500 block of S. Harrison Avenue.
Two suspects were arrested on July 21 in connection to the homicide. Ronald McClure II, 43, of Harrison, was arrested without incident at a residence in northern Isabella County. Kenneth Joseph Young, 31, of Harrison, was arrested about two hours later.
They have both been lodged in the Clare County Jail and are facing an open murder charge.
"I mean, I heard a bunch of shootouts that happened but never once like around here have I heard of someone getting actually killed from a shootout. Like, that's not something that just happens around here," said Jaiden Miller, Harrison resident.
Miller said he knows McClure.
"Well, I didn't really know it was him at first until I seen a picture of him. Then it was like yeah, I know that guy. You never expect someone that you know to do something like that," Miller said.
While police were searching the area for McClure, they ended up at a gas station where a family had just come back from a movie.
"The next thing I know, within seconds he was out of the car with his gun up. I jumped out, grabbed my child, threw him in the car because I didn't know what was going on. And as soon as I looked back, there were cops all around us with their guns out," said Kristin, Harrison resident.
They were all safe and McClure wasn't at the station, but the experience left them shaken.
"I was scared to death. I didn't know, you know, when you see the cops up like that, you know, obviously something bad happened. I wasn't aware of the shooting at the time. But my first thought was my kid's life and it was very scary," Kristin said.
