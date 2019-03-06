Undercover narcotics officers arrested two men attempting to deliver heroin in the Alpena area on Sunday, March 3.
Huron Undercover Narcotics Team (HUNT) intercepted 37-year-old Ryan Kaiser and 28-year-old Andrew Wikaryasz, of Alpena, in the process of trying to deliver more than 40 grams of high-quality heroin they transported from Detroit.
The two men were arraigned Wednesday in 88th District Court on charges of delivery/manufacture of heroin less than 50 grams, and conspiracy to deliver heroin.
Police stated, “40 grams of heroin is equal to about 400 uncut doses and has a street value of about $6,000.”
Michigan State Police and an MSP K-9 Team assisted in the investigation that stopped numerous people from getting access to the drugs.
The pair are lodged in the Alpena County Jail each with a $150,000 bond.
Anonymous tips to HUNT about drug dealing can be made by calling 1-800-573-DRUG (3784).
Hunt is a multi-jurisdictional drug as force operating in Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Presque Isle counties.
