Two men believed to be the masterminds behind a massive theft ring have been charged with several felonies.
Those men, Edward Thornton Jr. and Zachary Cross, are accused of orchestrating the thefts spanning more than three months.
At least 10 police agencies were involved in the investigation.
The men were ultimately arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
"They started out stealing pallets and catalytic converters. Next thing you know, they are stealing trailers, all kinds of things. And we catch them with $50,000 to $100,000 worth of stolen property," Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
Thornton and Cross are each facing eight felonies stemming from the charges.
