Two additional people have been charged with sex crimes after allegedly assaulting women near Saginaw Valley State University.
Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez said deputies were called to Campus Village at Cardinal Center early on April 6.
That’s when the alleged victims, 17-and-18-year-old women, said they were sexually assaulted.
That night officials said Mikkal Essex, 22, of Saginaw, was taken into custody. He was arraigned on April 11 on 10 felonies including: Two counts of criminal sexual conduct, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and seven counts of resisting/obstructing/assaulting a police officer.
On April 29, two additional men, Steven Gaddy Jr., and Tyler Brewer were arraigned.
Both were charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct.
