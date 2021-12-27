Detectives in Flint are investigating a shooting at a holiday party that left two people dead.
Michigan State Police troopers and officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to the 2000 block of Fenton Road at 1:35 a.m. on Dec. 26 for a reported shooting.
Two men, a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old, were shot and killed at a holiday party, according to the preliminary investigation. A third male victim had very minor injuries from a gunshot, according to Michigan State Police. He was treated and released at the scene.
Authorities do not have any suspects in custody at this time. While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Trooper Baxter with the Flint Major Case Unit at 810-237-6956. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
