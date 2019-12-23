Two men are dead following a vehicle crash that took place on Saturday on Torrey Road in Flint.
According to police, a 39-year-old Flint man was travelling northbound on Torrey Road when he appeared to have lost control and collided into a tree. The driver died at the scene.
The passenger, a 38-year-old Fenton man, was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he later died.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The accident is still under investigation.
