Two men were found hiding in bushes after running from the scene of a crash in Wexford County.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, Michigan State Police Troopers were called to the intersection of Mackinaw Trail Road and M-115 for a two-vehicle crash.
Troopers said the driver of a GMC Sierra failed to yield to a Ford F250 that was headed eastbound on M-115. The two people in the Ford, a 35-year-old Charlotte man and a 36-year-old Onondaga woman, stayed on the scene while the two men in the other vehicle ran from the scene.
The driver of the GMC, a 44-year-old Illinois man and the passenger, a 53-year-old Leroy man, were found hiding in bushes not far from the crash scene. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
No one was injured in the crash. M-115 was shut down for about an hour because of the crash and arrest.
Troopers will be turning the report over to the county prosecutor's office for review and possibly more charges.
