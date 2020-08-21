Two men are recovering in a hospital after an ATV crash in Sanilac County.
Central dispatch received a call about the crash on Sheridan Line Road and Babcock Road in Worth Township on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 10:35 p.m.
When deputies arrived on the scene they determined a Can-Am Commander, driven by a 38-year-old man from Sanilac County and a 32-year-old man from Lapeer County, lost control and crashed into a ditch.
Both men were treated on scene and taken to McLaren Hospital in Port Huron.
Both of them were wearing their seatbelts, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Lexington Fire Department.
