Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
Troopers from Michigan State Police and officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to the area of Bradley Avenue and W. Court Street for a shooting on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 6:13 p.m.
The victims, both men in their 30s, suffered numerous gunshot wounds and were taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
The first victim was listed in serious condition and the second victim was listed in critical condition.
Police do not have information on a possible suspect.
While the investigation is still ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Trooper Caleb Pratt at 810-237-6953 or to stay anonymous contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-422-JAIL.
