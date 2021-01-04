A fire over the weekend tore through a Lapeer County auto repair shop, sending two people to the hospital and a community scrambling to help.
The blaze at Lou's Automotive in Hadley started as a vehicle fire that quickly spread out of control.
"It’s a community business. It’s been around forever, and the whole reason that they’ve been around forever it’s because of their honesty,” Hadley Fire Chief Kurt Nass said.
The auto shop was in business for more than three decades.
“They were moving around trying to get the fire out, both Lou and Jeff sustained burns, severe burns," Nass said.
The owners of Lou’s Automotive Service in Hadley Township were injured this past weekend as they tried to save their business. Lou and his son Jeff were working on a minivan that had a gas line compromised, according to Nass.
He said both men are distinguished in the community and Jeff was a fire captain in Hadley.
"Extremely knowledgeable, good mechanic and just a good overall guy,” Nass said.
The local fire department said the fire was so massive that it spread from one side of the building to the other. The men were both transported to local Flint hospitals to receive treatment for their burns.
Nass said they will both be recovering for a while but are expected to be OK.
"It was hard to even get them to go to the hospital. I basically told him that he had to get checked out. He’s probably in shock after losing business," Nass said.
