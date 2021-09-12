Two men are being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Mt. Pleasant.
On Sept. 12 at 2:22 a.m., officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department responded to multiple shots fired around Kinney and High Streets.
Two men in their 20’s are being treated for their injuries at a local hospital.
No arrests have been made at this time. Police said the investigation is acting and ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.
