Two men were killed in a crash in Gratiot County Monday morning.
Timothy Lapointe, 20 from Ypsilanti, was driving southbound on US-127 just north of State Road in Pine River Township.
Gratiot County Sheriff’s Deputies said Lapointe crossed the median and hit a pickup truck head on as it was headed northbound on 127.
Lapointe was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.
The pickup truck was driven by Zachary Morgan, 26 from Gladwin. He was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center Gratiot where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.
Deputies don’t believe alcohol was a factor but said speed appears to be a factor in the vehicle driven by Lapointe.
Both men were wearing their seatbelts.
The crash is still under investigation.
