Two men were lodged in jail following a standoff at a motel in Bay County.
Troopers were sent to Paul’s Motel, located at 1904 S. Euclid Ave. in Monitor Township, about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 for the incident.
The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Bay City, was involved in a retail theft at a business in Saginaw Township and fled in a U-Haul truck, according to the preliminary investigation.
While in Saginaw County, the suspect fled from deputies and was involved in a traffic crash before abandoning the vehicle in Jack’s Market in Monitor Township, Michigan State Police said.
The suspect fled on foot into a motel room that was occupied by an acquaintance. The acquaintance tried to leave the motel room, but the suspect physically assaulted the 35-year-old man and stopped him from leaving, police stated.
Troopers communicated with the suspect, but he refused to leave the room or allow the other man to leave. The acquaintance was pulled out of a window safely by troopers.
The MSP Emergency Response Team was dispatched to the incident and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. No weapons were found in the room after a search warrant was served.
The suspect was treated at a hospital for minor injuries that were not related to his arrest, state police said.
Both men were lodged in the Bay County Jail. The 34-year-old man was lodged for unlawful imprisonment, parole violations, outstanding warrants, resisting and obstructing police, and driving violations.
The 35-year-old man was lodged for obstructing police after providing a false name to troopers after being rescued from the motel room.
The investigation is still ongoing. MSP was assisted by the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Sheriff’s Office and MMR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.