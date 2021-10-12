Two defendants facing illegal gambling charges pleaded guilty while the third defendant is heading to trial.
Bradford Barksdale, Alvin Crossnoe and Adam Crossnoe were first charged in October 2018. The three operated West Point Arcade in Flint, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Regulation officers with the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) learned about alleged gambling activities without a casino license. The preliminary examination first started in 2019 but court proceedings were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Oct. 8, the Crossnoes pleaded guilty in their cases in front of Judge David Guinn. Adam Crossnoe pleaded to one count of gambling violations-misdemeanor and was immediately sentenced to two years of probation. Alvin Crossnoe pleaded to one count of attempted gambling violations, a five-year felony. He will be sentenced on Dec. 3 in Genesee County Circuit Court.
Barksdale proceeded with the preliminary examination. Judge Guinn found enough probable cause to send Barksdale to trial.
“My office remains committed to upholding business rules and regulations, and that includes our state’s gambling laws,” Nessel said. “We will continue to coordinate with the Michigan Gaming Control Board in this case.”
“Illegal gambling operations can lead to other serious crimes,” MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams said. “We urge Michigan citizens to report suspected illegal gambling to local authorities or to our agency at 1-888-314-2682.”
Barksdale’s next court date has not been scheduled.
