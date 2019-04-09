Two people have pleaded guilty to corruption in Detroit's home demolition program, the first convictions in an investigation of a multimillion-dollar effort to eliminate widespread blight.
Anthony DaGuanno says he rigged bids for a subcontractor in exchange for more than $372,000. The New Baltimore man was working for Adamo Group, a demolition contractor.
Detroit has been spending millions of dollars in federal money to get rid of thousands of abandoned homes.
Another former Adamo employee, Aradondo Haskins, also pleaded guilty Tuesday.
He admits accepting $26,000 to help a subcontractor.
Haskins also worked for Detroit's building department, overseeing bids on demolition projects.
Matt Borgula, an attorney for Adamo Group, says DaGuanno was fired when he admitted his wrongdoing to his bosses.
