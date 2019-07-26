Two men were saved From Lake Huron after being stranded on their overturned boat for about 17 hours.
Around 11 p.m. on Thursday a family member called Sanilac County Central Dispatch to report two men had gone out fishing that morning on an 18-foot boat and never returned home.
Sanilac County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the Port Sanilac Boat launch and found the vehicle and empty boat trailer that they two men reportedly had.
Deputies contacted the Coast Guard about the missing fishermen and vessel. Deputies went looking for any kind of distress signal out on the water but couldn’t find any. They also tried tracking the GPS signal on the men’s phones but weren’t successful.
Family members told deputies the two men often fished at a reef about 22-miles out on Lake Huron.
A deputy who was familiar with the fishing spot headed out on the lake around 12:45 a.m. Friday and the Coast Guard followed to assist.
Around 2:31 a.m. the Coast Guard helicopter found two men sitting on the hull of their overturned boat about 14.3-miles from the harbor.
Dennis Pluff, 69, was airlifted to the hospital for severe hypothermia and David Varian, 68, was treated at the scene for hypothermia as well.
Varian told deputies they left Port Sanilac Harbor around 5:30 a.m. Thursday and turned around about 6 miles into the lake because of the rough waters. The boat took on water and at around 9:30 a.m. the vessel overturned.
Varian said they were both able to climb onto the hull of the boat where they waited until the were rescued about 17 hours later. Both men were wearing life jackets.
