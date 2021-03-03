Two people were seriously injured in a crash on westbound US-10 Wednesday afternoon.
According to Midland Police, a flatbed cargo truck hit a parked pickup from behind.
The drivers of the vehicles, a 64-year-old Manton man and 39-year-old Danville man, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, officers said.
US-10 is still restricted to one lane while crews continue to clear debris from the highway.
Anyone with information is asked to call Midland Police at (989) 839-4713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.