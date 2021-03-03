US-10 crash
Source: Jess Erber

Two people were seriously injured in a crash on westbound US-10 Wednesday afternoon.

According to Midland Police, a flatbed cargo truck hit a parked pickup from behind. 

The drivers of the vehicles, a 64-year-old Manton man and 39-year-old Danville man, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, officers said.

US-10 is still restricted to one lane while crews continue to clear debris from the highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Midland Police at (989) 839-4713. 

