Two man were seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Saginaw County.
Just before 4 p.m. a 32-year-old Ashely man in a pickup truck man through a stop sign at the intersection of Brady Road and South Hemlock Road, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies said.
The man hit a car driven by a 76-year-old Crystal man, deputies said.
The 32-year-old was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and deputies said she hasn’t regained consciousness.
The 76-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
