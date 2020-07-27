The investigation continues after two men were shot over the weekend in Saginaw.
Michigan State Police report that two men were hit by gunfire on Davenport, near Stone, at around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 26.
Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
No other information is being released at this time.
