Two men survived after being thrown from a boat on Saginaw Bay.
Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Tuscola County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the Fish Point area for a report of a boater in distress.
When deputies got there, they found two men had been fishing on a 16-foot flat-bottomed boat and were heading back to shore when a wave threw them from the boat.
The men were unable to get back to the boat but were able to slightly touch bottom, so they started for shore.
Another boat picked them up and brought them the rest of the way in, according to deputies.
The two men, a 42-year-old from Filion and a 61-year-old from Bad Axe refused treatment from first responders, deputies said.
Deputies said the men weren’t wearing life jackets and were using a flat-bottomed boat, both dangerous things on Saginaw Bay.
The temperature in the bay is currently 52 degrees.
