Two Michigan lawmakers announced they will formally object during the Electoral College certification process on Wednesday.
Rep. Tim Walberg (MI-07) and Rep. Jack Bergman (MI-01) made their announcement on Jan. 4 to object President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
The members stated, “The very foundation of our Democracy lies in the tenets of a free, fair, and secure election. Americans deserve to know only legal votes are counted and reports regarding irregularities, fraud, and failure to follow election laws are thoroughly investigated. Poll challengers have raised valid concerns about election integrity across our Nation that brings into question the results of the 2020 election and puts faith in future elections in jeopardy.
“While the easy answer is ignoring election irregularities – we will not stand idly by without taking every lawfully available option to ensure the outcomes of our elections can be trusted. This includes objecting to the electoral votes from disputed states where there is evidence warranting an investigation.
"Our options are not binary - Congress has an obligation to the tens of millions of Americans who have lost faith in our election process to prove that our elections are free, fair, and follow laws in place. We join with our Senate colleagues calling for an Emergency Electoral Commission to perform an emergency audit of the election results in the 10 days before the inauguration."
Objecting during the certification process has been done as recently as 2017 when seven Democratic members of Congress, including Reps. Jim McGovern, Barbara Lee, Sheila Jackson Lee, Raul Grijalva, Pramila Jayapal, Jamie Raskin, and Maxine Waters, objected to the 2016 Presidential election.
