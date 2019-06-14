Many Michigan farmers have had to delay planting crops this spring after historic rainfall and two lawmakers are looking to get them some relief.
U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow are urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to step in.
“Consistent rain and wet weather have created challenging planting conditions for farmers across Michigan this spring,” wrote the Senators. “We urge the USDA to provide flexibility and equitable treatment for Michigan farmers who have had to delay planting their crops.”
Michigan has reportedly experienced the wettest year on record and many farmers have been unable to get into their fields to plant. Those who have been able to get their crops in are seeing stunted growth.
In a letter to the Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation, the senators asked for some flexibility in crop insurance to give farmers the opportunity to use their land in a way that will preserve soil quality.
The senators are looking for the USDA to allow the farmers affected by the excessive rains to apply for disaster assistance.
