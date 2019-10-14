Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two Michigan men accused of possessing more than 40 kilos of cocaine were bound over for trial on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Alexander Aceval, 53, of Detroit and Michael Joseph Camilleri, 57, of Taylor are the accused.
According to officials, they are both charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit controlled substance-delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotic) 1,000 or more grams, and one felony count of controlled substance-delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotic) 1,000 or more grams. Both offenses are punishable by up to life and prison and thousands of dollars in fines.
Aceval was previously convicted of the same crime and as a result, he faces an enhanced sentence on both counts if convicted.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) launched an investigation into the duo as a result of a tip to its Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team that indicated Aceval was receiving large amounts of cocaine and heroin monthly and distributing to local dealers through Camilleri.
According to officials, MSP followed Aceval and Camilleri to a parking lot in an industrial park and stopped them after they left the parking lot. During the stop, detectives found approximately 40 kilograms of a substance that field and lab tests showed a positive indication for cocaine loaded into the pickup-truck Camilleri was driving. Aceval was leading the way in a separate vehicle.
“Illegal drugs wreak havoc over our communities by tearing families apart and ruining lives,” Nessel said. “To those who think they can smuggle, create or traffic the deadly substances that have contributed to Michigan’s drug epidemic, know this: The entire law enforcement community is watching, and we will use every resource at our disposal to hold you accountable.”
Following a preliminary examination before Wayne County District Court Judge Gregory Clifton, Aceval and Camilleri were bound over for trial.
A bond review hearing and scheduling conference are scheduled for Nov. 4, before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Ramsey.
