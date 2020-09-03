Two men have been arrested, accused of poaching an elk.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said an anonymous tip helped lead to the arrest of two Cheboygan County men for poaching the cow elk in Sept. 2018.
A search took place in Oct. 2018 and evidence of elk poaching was seized, along with narcotics.
Now both Jakob Edward Gagnon, 21, and Logan Nathan-Edward Turbin, 22, both of Wolverine, have appeared in Cheboygan County District Court in Cheboygan. Gagnon for arraignment, Turbin for plea and sentencing.
Conservation officers said evidence shows that Gagnon shot the elk and brought it back to his home, where he then processed it. Turbin, knowing the elk was poached, assisted him in processing the elk, taking several bags of illegal elk meat for himself.
Turbin was originally charged with possessing an elk without a license. On March 11, 2019, he pleaded guilty to a general wildlife crime. Turbin paid $795 in court fines and costs and $2,500 in restitution. His hunting privileges were revoked for one year.
Gagnon fled the state after the search warrant was executed at his home. He recently turned himself in to law enforcement authorities and was arraigned on Aug. 28. He was charged with misdemeanors of taking an elk without a license and possessing stolen property, and a felony of possessing cocaine.
If found guilty on the elk charges, Gagnon could face penalties up to $5,000 restitution, loss of hunting privileges for 15 years, 5 to 90 days in jail, as well as court fines and costs.
No evidence has been identified connecting Gagnon or Turbin, or their camps, to five elk that were poached in three separate incidents during November and December 2019. Those incidents remain under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding these or other poaching incidents should call or text the Report All Poaching Hotline line at 800-292-7800.
