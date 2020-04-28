Two Mid-Michigan behavioral health clinics are among several across the state that will benefit from millions of dollars in new funding.
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced 18 Michigan community mental health organizations have been selected as Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.
These clinics will receive $54,452,014 in new funding as a result of the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act by Sen. Stabenow and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO).
This law established new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, which are changing the way behavioral health and addiction treatment services are delivered across the country.
These clinics are required to give a comprehensive set of services, this includes:
- Crisis services that run 24-hours a day, every day of the year
- Outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment services
- Immediate screenings
- Risk assessments and diagnoses
- Care coordination with emergency rooms, law enforcement, and veteran groups
“The COVID-19 crisis has shown a spotlight on the urgent need to fund community mental health and addiction services. Now, more Michigan families who are struggling during this pandemic will get critical behavioral health services they need close to home,” Stabenow said. “This funding provides a major boost in services to individuals in our state during this difficult time and provides momentum to fully fund certified behavioral health services in our country.”
The Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority and Genesee Health System will each receive up to $2 million for one year, including six other clinics across the state:
- Easterseals-Michigan, Inc. in Auburn Hills - $2,000,000
- Genesee Health System in Flint - $2,000,000
- Guidance Center in Southgate - $1,991,028
- Hegira Programs, Inc. in Livonia - $1,986,519
- Judson Center Inc. in Farmington Hills - $2,000,000
- Kalamazoo Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services in Kalamazoo - $2,000,000
- Newtowrk180 in Grand Rapids - $1,999,947
- Saginaw County Mental Health Authority in Saginaw - $1,943,798
Ten clinics in Michigan will are receiving up to $4 million in funding over two years:
- Calhoun County Community Mental Health Authority in Battle Creek - $3,995,541
- Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton & Ingham Counties in Lansing - $4,000,000
- Community Network Services, Inc. in Novi - $4,000,000
- County of Muskegon in Muskegon - $4,000,000
- County of Washtenaw in Ypsilanti - $3,909,829
- Detroit Recovery Project, Inc. in Detroit - $4,000,000
- Macomb County Community Mental Health in Clinton Township - $3,414,999
- Saint Clair County Community Mental Health Authority in Port Huron - $4,000,000
- TEAM MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES Team Mental Services in Dearborn - $3,210,353
- West Michigan Community Mental Health System in Ludington, Michigan - $4,000,000
