Two Mid-Michigan football coaches are in the running the "Coach of the Year" Award from the Detroit Lions.
Jake Weingartz from Davison High School and Brad Gross from Beal City High School were nominated for the award.
One coach from each high school football division was nominated but only one will win a $4,000 donation to their football program and recognition at an upcoming Lions game.
The winner will also be put in the running for the Don Shula NFL High School Football Coach of the Year.
The winner is determined by five local media panelists and the general public.
The coach with the highest number of votes from the public gets one vote when the panelists vote.
You can vote once an hour on the Lions website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.