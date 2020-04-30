Two Mid-Michigan hospitals are participating in a national trial to determine if convalescent plasma therapy is an effective treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients.
Ascension Genesys and Ascension St. Mary’s are participating in the trial coordinated by the Mayo Clinic.
Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood that is collected from people who have recovered from an infection. Antibodies present in convalescent plasma are proteins that may help fight the infection, according to the trial.
“Convalescent plasma therapy is being given to COVID-19 patients who meet established criteria, within 3 to 5 days, to help them build immunity against the virus, to help fight the infection,” states Suhasini Gudipati, MD, Medical Director of Infectious Disease and Infection Prevention at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital. “The possibilities of this new treatment are encouraging. While it is not known if convalescent plasma will be an effective treatment against COVID-19, there is anecdotal evidence that it might be helpful for some patients. We are optimistic.”
Convalescent plasma must be collected from fully recovered patients who had a prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test and meet screening criteria.
The two Mid-Michigan hospitals will work with Versiti, a blood bank provider in the region to collect donated plasma and provide it directly back to the hospital so it can be administered to the critically ill patients.
The two hospitals have treated nearly a dozen COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma as of April 28.
“Treatment for COVID-19 is personalized to a patient’s individual circumstances and we are doing everything we can to provide hospitalized patients with options, including potential use of certain investigational therapies such as convalescent plasma for critically ill patients,” said Muhammad Aboudan, MD, Medical Director, Ascension Genesys Hospital Critical Care Units. “Convalescent plasma has been used in the past as a potential life-saving treatment when there are new diseases, like SARS and Ebola, but no treatment or vaccine exists. If this is effective, it could be a bridge until we have a vaccine or until other effective drugs and treatments are available.”
